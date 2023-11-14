Logo

Logo

# World

IDF captures Hamas parliament building in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has captured the parliament building of Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip after ousting the Palestinian Authority (PA).

IANS | New Delhi | November 14, 2023 11:15 am

IDF captures Hamas parliament building in Gaza

IDF captures Hamas parliament building in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has captured the parliament building of Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip after ousting the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The IDF in a statement said that the elite Golani brigade of the Israel military captured the Hamas parliament building on Monday.

IDF soldiers were also seen waving the Israeli flag in the parliament building in Gaza.

Advertisement

It may be noted that since the ground invasion on October 27,the IDF has been making steady progress in the Gaza strip.

The IDF has charged that Hamas of using major hospitals in northern Gaza as its command centres and asked civilians to shift to the southern part of the enclave

Advertisement

Related posts

# World

Biden Urges Israel to Protect Gaza Hospital

US President Biden calls for the safeguarding of Gaza's main hospital as clashes escalate; negotiations for prisoner release ongoing. Tragic toll revealed with lives lost due to conditions, amid Israel's claims of weapons cache discovery.