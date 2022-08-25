‘Humanitarian crisis’: Over 900 people killed in monsoon rains across the country since June, says minister

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Wednesday revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year, while 1,293 were left injured.

“Heartbreaking scenes of rain and flood devastation are emerging from all over the country,” she said in a series of tweets today. “Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

According to the data shared by the minister, the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

The PPP leader said that thousands of people had been displaced due to floods, claiming that a “humanitarian crisis” had arisen across the country.

“The government is utilising all available resources to help the flood victims,” she assured, stressing that the local administrations and provinces needed more resources to deal with the catastrophe.

Rehman underscored the need to meet the shortfall in resources, emphasising attracting partners and donors at the national and international levels.

“Thousands of people trapped in floods are waiting for rescue and relief. This is not the time for division, but for unity. We have to deal with and overcome the humanitarian crisis as a nation, not separately,” she added.

Pakistan is currently in the grip of a monsoon system that has caused heavy rains and catastrophic flooding. Among the worst-hit provinces are Sindh and Balochistan where the downpour has broken a 30-year record.

Videos and photos emerging on social media show towns, villages, and cities inundated with no sign of life. Teams of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army have been deployed in flood-affected areas across the country to rescue people.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the nation to donate money for the rain-affected areas today, adding that donations could be deposited to the Prime Minister Relief Fund Account 2022.

“All commercial banks and their branches can collect donations in the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022 as per State Bank of Pakistan circular,” she said, adding that overseas Pakistanis can also send donations through wire transfers, money service bureaus, money transfer operators and exchange houses.

Her announcement comes a day after the government decided to launch an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The decision was taken during an urgent briefing on the flood emergency in NDMA, which was summoned to reassess the damage done by floods and to apprise the development partners and donors of the magnitude of the crisis.

Over 10m people rendered homeless in Sindh

Torrential rains have spelled disaster in the province as another devastating spell of monsoon rains continued in most districts on Aug 23. While urban centers were hit by flooding due to the slow pace of drainage of rainfall runoff, the rural areas witnessed massive losses to standing crops and lands.