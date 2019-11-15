Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is hoping his US counterpart Donald Trump would come to Russia to mark Victory Day next year in May and Moscow is ready for talks with Washington.

Putin said that it would be the “right” thing for Trump to attend a commemorative event in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in World War Two, even as the U.S president is campaigning for re-election

Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany and uses the occasion to show off the country’s military hardware.

Last week, Trump said that he was considering attending the commemorative events after receiving an invitation from the Kremlin.

In August this year, President Putin spoke to his US counterpart over the phone regarding bilateral trade and the raging wildfires in Russia’s Siberia.

Trump had also said that he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the summit of the Group of Seven in 2020.

French, British, German and Canadian leaders, as well as the head of the European Union, reportedly pushed back against Trump’s suggestion, insisting that the G7 remain “a family, a club, a community of liberal democracies.”

Russia’s relations with the United States are at post-Cold War lows, but Trump and Putin have maintained the semblance of a good relationship.