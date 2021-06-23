It also revealed that it only had enough cash to continue normal operations for “several weeks”.

The news sent a deep chill through Hong Kong’s media industry and undermined government claims the new legislation would not diminish press freedom.

Last year, China’s ruling Communist Party moved to bring Hong Kong in line with its authoritarian rule by bypassing the city’s legislature to implement the security law. It punishes anything the authorities deemed to be subversion, secession, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

While city leader Carrie Lam said back then that press freedoms would still be protected, Apple Daily staffers say they knew it was only a matter of time before they were targeted.

“But it still came as a shock when it happened,” said one journalist at the publication, who asked to remain anonymous out of security fears. Since the law took effect, Apple Daily has been crippled bit by bit. Founder Jimmy Lai — already in jail for attending a pro-democracy rally — has been arrested and charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security. Five of the newspaper’s top editors and executives have been accused of the same crime, apparently for using articles to call for foreign governments to sanction Hong Kong.

Jimmy Lai founded Apple Daily in 1995, channeling the wealth he’d accumulated as a textile tycoon into the Next Digital publishing operation. The mission of its centerpiece title, Apple Daily, was always clear: to criticize the Communist Party that Lai had fled mainland China from as a child.