Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday announced the relaxation of social distancing measures, including allowing some entertainment venues to reopen and schools to resume classes, as the COVID-19 pandemic was, what she claimed, subsiding in the city.

Lam said that entertainment venues including gyms, beauty salons and mahjong lounges will be permitted to restart operation from Friday on the condition that existing anti-pandemic measures remain effective, according to the media reports.

She further added that bars can also resume operation but will be under strict requirements, such as limits on the number of customers and no musical performance. Schools will start to resume classes gradually since May 27.

The policy loosening came amid easing signs of the epidemic in Hong Kong where there have been no new local infections for 16 consecutive days.

On Labour Day, the city faced a resurgence of anti-government protests in the wake of of an improving coronavirus situation, with a return to riot police pepper spraying demonstrators to disperse them in a shopping mall.

Last week, Lam said that the city will extend its social distancing measures for another 14 days to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic will be completely controlled.

In a survey in March, 85% of respondents reported avoiding crowded places, and 99% reported wearing face masks when leaving home, which the authors say is an indication of their concern.

