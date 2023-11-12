Himachal CM celebrates Diwali with orphan children

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday celebrated Diwali with children at Balika Ashram Tutikandi here and distributed sweets, fruits and crackers to them.

Wishing them, the Chief Minister said orphan children in the state have now become the ‘children of the state’ with the enacting of a law.

He said so far eligibility certificates have been issued to 4,000 orphan children in the state, offering various benefits like taking care of them until the age of 27, educational support, financial aid for housing, clothing, festival allowances, etc.

“The government is also focusing on enrolling these children in reputable schools and ensuring their holistic well-being. Besides, they are also being provided three biswa land and Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to construct their own house,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “You are not without parents. The state government is your mother and father. Therefore, as the head of the state, I have come to celebrate Diwali with you. May the festival of Diwali bring happiness in your life and the state government is also working with the same approach.

“Face the challenges in life boldly because only challenges create confidence and give direction to life.”

In the near future the government is also going to formulate a scheme for single women and hearing-impaired children, the Chief Minister added.