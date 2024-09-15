Hasina, 58 others sued over attempt to murder case in B’desh’s Dinajpur

A case has been filed against 59 people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on charge of attempting to murder a student during an anti-government protest in Dinajpur on August 4.

Fahim Faisal, 22, a resident of Rajbati area in Dinajpur, filed the case at Kotwali police station on Friday, claiming he was shot and injured during the demonstration, The Daily Star reported.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station Farid Hossain confirmed the development to The Daily Star on Saturday.

According to the case statement, Faisal, who participated in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was shot during an attack on protesters near Dinajpur Sadar Hospital.

Protesters were assaulted with firearms and local weapons, resulting in multiple injuries to Faisal’s face, chest, arms, and other parts of his body. He was treated at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital and recovered partially.

Former whip Iqbalur Rahim, Dinajpur Sadar Upazila Chairman Imdad Sarkar, and general secretary of the district’s Jubo League Anwar Hossain are among the accused.

With this, Hasina is now facing 155 cases, including 136 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, eight for attempted murder and one for the attack on a BNP procession.

Sheikh Hasina and former local lawmaker Iqbalur Rahim were listed as the first and second accused in the case, respectively, with 57 others named and several additional individuals left unidentified, the OC added.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the former whip has so far been accused in the four cases.