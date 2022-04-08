Haryana completes drone flying  target in  6286 Lal Dora villages

With the completion of the drone flying target in 6286 Lal Dora villages, Haryana is set to become the first ‘Lal Dora’ free state in the country.

The term Lal Dora, which literally translates to ‘red thread’, was coined during the British regime and refers to the practice of drawing red lines on maps to mark boundaries on non-agricultural land to demarcate it from agricultural land. Areas that fall under Lal Dora are today, not governed by norms of urban development authorities or municipalities, implying that their ownership depends on the one who literally possesses it.

In a review meeting chaired by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding SVAMITVA and Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project (HaLSMP) held on Friday with the deputy commissioners through video conferencing it was informed that under SVAMITVA, till date more than 19 lakh property cards have been made.

Besides this, the 30 days notice period for raising claims and objections invited under section 26 of Haryana Panchayat Raj Act is also completing by 20 April.

Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards (property cards or title deeds) to the property owners.

Kaushal directed every deputy commissioner to ensure 50 per cent distribution of property cards in the next 10 days. “Maximum generation of properties should be ensured for verified undisputed properties,” he said. During the meeting, it was informed that Drone flying, Map-1 and Map-2 (including attribute collection) have been completed in all 6286 target Lal Dora villages and the work of Map-3 would be completed soon.

Besides this, the notification of claims and objections procedure, under section 26 of the Haryana Panchayat Raj Act has been notified for all target villages.

Till 6 April, claims and objections of around 5737 villages have been addressed and the rest are under process. The figure of final maps that have been submitted with the Survey of India (SoI) is 5038.

Directions have been issued to Deputy Commissioners to return final ownership data to SoI for 699 villages, where claims and objections have been completed, for the generation of a final map and land parcel map of each property. The chief secretary said till now more than 19 lakh property cards have been prepared.