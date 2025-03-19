Hamas says in contact with mediators to end Israeli ‘aggression’

Hamas announced that it remains in constant contact with mediators and is engaging responsibly and positively with all proposals aimed at halting the Israeli “aggression” against and lifting the blockade on Gaza.

In a press statement, Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou said the movement has not rejected the proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, but has responded positively to it, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Qanou accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of resuming the war to derail the agreement.

He said Israel has tightened its blockade by closing crossings, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, and refusing to enter the second phase of negotiations, to overturn the agreement and escalate the conflict.

“Hamas is committed to maintaining the agreement and will continue to engage flexibly with mediators to prevent further aggression against the Palestinian people and hold the occupation accountable for its obligations,” he said.

Early Tuesday, Israel launched massive airstrikes across Gaza, killing more than 400 people and shattering a fragile ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

Netanyahu said later in the day that the airstrikes were launched because Hamas rejected Israeli and US proposals to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal that ended on March 1. The proposals demanded prolonging the first phase and Hamas freeing additional hostages.

Netanyahu also said that Israel will escalate its renewed assault on the enclave and that “from now on, the negotiations (on Gaza ceasefire) will take place only under fire.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said officials with Trump’s administration “were informed before the attacks and supported it.”

The Israeli airstrikes have been widely condemned by the international community.