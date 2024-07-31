Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran

In a significant development, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, has been assassinated in Tehran, according to a statement from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack also claimed the life of one of his bodyguards.

“With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred,” read the statement published by an Iranian news agency.

The IRGC has announced that further investigations into the incident are underway.

The assassination of Haniyeh occurs just days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States.

The development follows the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. Israel launched a full blown military assault in the Gaza strip in response to Hamas’ deadly attack on October 7, 2023.

Ismail Haniyeh was a prominent figure within Hamas, playing a crucial role in the group’s political strategies and militant activities.

He is also accused of orchestrating the October 7 attack on Israel.

His death is being seen as a significant blow to the Hamas and could have far-reaching implications for the region.

As of now, Israel has not reacted to the development and has neither claimed responsibility for the assassination.