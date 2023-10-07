Video: Hamas militants, who infiltrated Israel after rocket barrages, fire at civilians in Sderot

Israel woke up to loud sirens on Saturday as Islamist militant group Hamas fired thousands of missiles from Gaza Strip in a surprise attack. The militants infiltrated into Israeli territory from different locations via land, air and sea and fired at anyone who came in their way. Hamas militants infiltrated the Sderot city in southern Isreal near Gaza Strip border in motorcycles and SUVs. Some of the militants landed through paragliding while other took the sea route.

Several videos have since gone viral on social media showing gunmen roaming around the Israeli town. In one of the videos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hamas militants are seen firing at residents in Sderot from an SUV.

The video was shot by one of the residents from the terrace of his house and shared by Arsen Ostrovsky, an International Human Rights Lawyer. Another video showed Hamas militants taking hostage a family as children in the background are heard crying.

Nearly two hundred people are undergoing treatment in several Israeli hospitals with at least seven confirmed deaths. Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon and Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva said they are treating 68 and 80 victims, respectively. Some of the victims in both these hospitals are said to be serious condition.

According to local media reports, Hamas militants entered civilian homes near Gaza Strip and shot several people. They have also reportedly captured as many as 35 Israeli Defence Force (IDF) soldiers.

The IDF has launched “Operation Iron Swords” to neutralize the Hamas militants and carried out air strikes on several hideouts of Hamas militants in Gaza. The IDF has also asked civilians to follow emergency protocols published on the National Emergency Portal.

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas has “made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war” against Israel as he vowed to give a suitable to reply to the Islamist militant group.