Hamas claims responsibility for two attacks against Israelis in West Bank

The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility on Monday for shooting and bombing attacks earlier this week in the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

The Brigades identified the attackers as Mohammed Marqa and Zahdi Abu Afifa, members of the armed group, who executed the two attacks in settlements near Hebron.

“Marqa managed to detonate a booby-trapped vehicle at a gas station in the Gush Etzion settlement with the aim of luring soldiers to the place, while he attacked the force that arrived with automatic weapons, killing and wounding them,” said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

“Abu Afifa was able to storm the Karmei Tzur settlement after running over its guard and opened fire on a group of settlers before detonating his vehicle inside the settlement,” it added.

The statement said that the al-Qassam Brigades will continue to deliver “more painful and major surprises for the treacherous occupier” in all cities of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it had been notified of the deaths of Marqa and Abu Afifa, who were reportedly killed by Israeli army fire north of Hebron on Friday night.

Also on Saturday, Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee said in a statement that “a burning car exploded at the gas station at the Gush Etzion Junction. The forces that arrived at the scene opened fire and killed the terrorist who got out of the car and tried to attack them.”

In another incident, “terrorists tried to run over a security guard at the entrance to the town of Karmei Tzur and entered the town,” Adraee said, adding that Israeli forces then killed one of the “terrorists.”

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation of tension, with more than 660 Palestinians killed so far by Israeli fire across the Israeli-occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.