Govt’s Mission Indradhanush 5.0 to conclude on October 14

The health ministry on Thursday said its flagship routine immunisation campaign ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI 5.0)’ will conclude in all states and Union Territories, except Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Punjab, on October 14.

The campaign aims to enhance immunization coverage for all vaccines provided under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) as per the National Immunization Schedule (NIS). The special focus is on improvement of measles and rubella vaccination coverage with the aim of elimination by 2023 and use of U-WIN digital platform for routine immunisation in pilot mode across the country.

This year, the campaign included children up to 5 years of age, while the previous outings covered children up to 2 years of age.

Advertisement

“IMI 5.0 is being conducted in three rounds, from August 7-12, September 11-16, and October 9-14 October, that is, six days in a month with the inclusion of a routine immunization day. All states/UTs except Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Punjab would conclude all the three rounds of the campaign by October 14,” a the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry informed that as on September 30, more than 34,69,705 children and 6,55,480 pregnant women were administered vaccine doses during the first 2 rounds of IMI 5.0 campaign across the country.

“Since 2014, 11 phases of Mission Indradhanush have been completed across the country. The 12th phase is currently ongoing, and 5.06 crore children and 1.25 crore pregnant women have been cumulatively vaccinated till date under the campaign,” it added.