Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa telephoned the speaker of the Parliament and said that he will send his resignation later in the day.

Gotabaya on Tuesday had said that he will resign and pave way for the new government.

Reportedly, Gotobaya has got asylum in Singapore and as per the sources he is presently in the Maldives and will be taking a flight to Singapore later this evening.

It has also been reported that currently, Gotabaya Rajapaksa is staying within a resort in the country the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, with nightly costs between US$ 5,903 and US$ 8,760. The resort owner is alleged to have a close relationship with the Maldives foreign minister Abdullah Shahid.

“The president got in touch with me over the phone and said that he will ensure that his resignation letter will be received by me today,” speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement.

Protestors today breached the premises of Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office in Colombo, and raise flag atop the building.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister instructed the military and police “to do what is required to restore order”, he said in a televised statement on Wednesday after protesters stormed his office.

He further said that the demonstrators want to stop him from discharging his responsibilities as acting president, but fascists cannot be allowed to take over.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters took over PM office in Galle Face after barging inside his residence.

Hours after the same, PM constitutes panel to restore law and order to ensure safety of citizens.

The panel consists of CDS, tri-services and chief. Besides, PM has directed military and police to do whatever is required to restore order.

Meanwhile, US Embassy in Sri Lanka on Wednesday cancelled its all consular services for today and tomorrow amid fresh protests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday. We apologize for any inconvenience and will reschedule all cancelled appointments,” tweeted US Embassy in Sri Lanka.

A state of emergency was declared as protesters came prepared to face tear gas shelling by security forces deployed outside Wickremesinghe’s residence.

Air patrolling also began around the PM’s residence.

The country’s opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that the PM cannot exercise the powers of the President, and cannot declare a curfew or a state of emergency.

“PM becomes acting President only if the President appoints him as such, or if the office of President is vacant, or if the CJ in consultation with the Speaker forms the view that the President is unable to act,” Premadasa tweeted.

“In the absence of any of these, the PM cannot exercise the powers of President, and cannot declare curfew or a state of emergency,” he said in another tweet.

Sri Lankan authorities today confirmed that Gotabaya Rajapaksa had flown to the Maldives with his wife and two bodyguards after full approval of the country’s Defence Ministry.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Gotabaya had landed at the Velana International Airport in Male on a Sri Lankan Air Force plane.