Global Covid caseload tops 201 million, deaths surge past 4.27 million

The global Covid-19 caseload has reached 201 million-mark, while the deaths have surged to over 4.27 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.34 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As per its latest update on Saturday morning, a notification by the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) read that the current global caseload, the death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 201,690,263, 4,276,940 and 4,346,167,629, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 35,695,091 and 616,483.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,856,757 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,108,746), France (6,325,144), Russia (6,318,643), the UK (6,042,529), Turkey (5,870,741), Argentina (5,002,951), Colombia (4,828,583), Spain (4,588,132), Italy (4,383,787), Iran (4,092,671), Germany (3,792,848) and Indonesia (3,607,863), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 561,762 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (426,754), Mexico (243,733), Peru (196,760), Russia (160,574), the UK (130,482), Italy (128,187), Colombia (122,087), France (112,347), Argentina (107,213) and Indonesia (100,636).