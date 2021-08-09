Global Covid-19 cases reach 202.6 million

The global Covid-19 cases have reached 202.6 million-mark, while the deaths have surged past to more than 4.29 million, whereas vaccinations soared to over 4.33 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) informed that the current global caseload, the death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 202,661,707, 4,293,555 and 4,339,912,422, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 35,762,751 and 616,827, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,934,455 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,165,672), France (6,371,349), Russia (6,362,641), the UK (6,098,085), Turkey (5,895,841), Argentina (5,018,895), Colombia (4,838,984), Spain (4,588,132), Italy (4,396,417), Iran (4,158,729), Germany (3,797,849) and Indonesia (3,666,031), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 563,151 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (427,862), Mexico (244,420), Peru (196,873), Russia (162,109), the UK (130,624), Italy (128,220), Colombia (122,458), France (112,407), Argentina (107,459) and Indonesia (107,096).