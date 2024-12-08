Ghanaian Police arrest official for electoral offense amid ongoing polls

An official of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has been detained in the Bono East Region during the ongoing general election polls in Ghana, the police announced Saturday.

The EC official is said to have issued ballot papers to voters without the first presidential candidate on the ballot paper, according to a statement issued by the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The suspect is under investigation for issuing about 15 ballot papers to voters that omitted the first presidential candidate at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station,” it said.

Ghanaians are currently voting in a general election to elect a President and 276 parliamentarians on Saturday.

The polls are expected to close at exactly 5 p.m., local time, which will be followed by vote counting and declarations at the polling station levels.