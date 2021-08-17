Germany halts development aid to Afghanistan

Germany has suspended its development aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of the country. German Development Minister Gerd Mueller told the daily newspaper Rheinische Post on Tuesday that “the state-run development aid has currently been suspended.”

Mueller added that all German and international employees of the German developmental agency GIZ had left the country and Germany was now trying to get local Afghan staff evacuated as well.

German news agency DPA reported that until now Afghanistan had been the country that received the most German developmental aid in the world.

The agency reported that the German government had planned to give an estimated 250 million euros ($294 million) in developmental aid in 2021, but that money had not been paid out.

Other financial aid, not directly linked to the development aid, would have included support for police training or humanitarian aid. It was not immediately clear how much of that aid had already been given to Afghanistan. DPA reported that altogether all German financial aid for Afghanistan would have added up to 430 million euros in 2021.

The United Nations is urging the Taliban to keep its “promises,” including its pledges to grant an amnesty to former government workers in Afghanistan, show inclusiveness for women and allow girls to remain in school.

“The Taliban have made a number of statements that on the surface are reassuring,” U.N. human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters Tuesday in Geneva. “But their actions speak deeper than words, and it’s very early now – it’s very fluid.” He said the Taliban’s promises “need to be honored.”

“Understandably, given their past history, these declarations have been greeted with some skepticism,” Colville added. “Nevertheless, the promises have been made, and whether or not they are honored or broken will be closely scrutinized.”

Talks to expand a future Afghan government beyond only Taliban members are continuing in Kabul. Officials close to the discussions on Tuesday are hoping for “some good news” within a day or two. Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi has already held several rounds of talks with Kabul’s political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council and former president Hamid Karzai.