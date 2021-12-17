Germany deploying booster strategy to fight pandemic

The government of Germany is now deploying a rapidly boosted Covid-19 vaccination strategy to avoid overloading the healthcare system. Karl Lauterbach, Minister of Health said:

“We have made a very offensive booster vaccination strategy our main tool, and for that, you need a lot of vaccines, and you need the vaccine fast,” Lauterbach stated at a press conference.

The government made 2.2 billion euros available to purchase 92 million additional doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the next year, The Ministry of Finance stated.

“Beyond booster shots or third doses, Lauterbach expects that a fourth dose would also be a “central pillar of a successful strategy”, adding that for this reason, vaccine procurement continues to be important.

The vaccination campaign of the country has picked up speed again.

Nearly 1.5 million doses of the vaccine were administered this Wednesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute and German Ministry of Health.

70% of the German population is now vaccinated.

At least 22.9 million people have now also received an additional booster vaccination.

(With inputs from IANS)