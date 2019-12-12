German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday for the announcement of tit-for-tat measures in response to the expulsion of the Russian diplomats.

“(He was) summoned for the announcement of tit-for-tat measures,” an informed source told TASS News Agency.

On December 4, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office declared two Russian diplomats working in the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non grata in the aftermath of the murder of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen, which occurred on August 23.

Later in the day, German prosecutors said that a 49-year-old Russian suspect had been detained.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow would have to take tit-for-tat measures in response to Berlin’s unfounded and unfriendly steps.