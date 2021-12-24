Follow Us:
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2022

The world body has a separate budget for its peacekeeping operations

SNS | New York | December 24, 2021 9:41 pm

The General Assembly on Friday approved an annual regular budget for the United Nations (UN) of about 3.122 billion US dollars.

The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.

The world body has a separate budget for its peacekeeping operations. The peacekeeping budget is 6.38 billion dollars for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022.

