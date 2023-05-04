G7 meeting in Japan: India showcases digital infrastructure providing solutions at population scale

In the meeting of digital and tech ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries in Japan, India showcased how digital infrastructure is being developed to provide solutions at a population scale, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

India was invited to join the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting held in Takasaki, Gunma on April 29-30. Emerging and disruptive technologies, data flows and digital infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence and Internet governance were discussed during this meeting. G7 is an intergovernmental forum comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA. European Union is a non-enumerated member.

Vaishnaw who represented India at the meeting delivered a presentation on India’s digital public infrastructure.

“India is clearly emerging as a technology powerhouse and a trusted partner because of PM Modi ji’s visionary programmes like Digital India and Make in India. Today globally, there is a strong interest in learning from India’s growth journey as technology developers,” Vaishnaw said on his return.

According to a press briefing, India showcased how digital infrastructure is being developed to provide solutions at a population scale. Use cases of Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin etc were demonstrated. Delegates from other countries greatly appreciated India’s progress in the development and deployment of digital public infrastructure.

India also shared its progress on developing the indigenous 4G telecom stack and progress in the rollout of 5G. India committed to moving towards Open RAN based 4G/5G telecom stack.

India invited G7 countries to send their technical experts to India for testing India’s telecom stack on global standards. There was great interest in learning about India telecom stack and 5G rollout, according to press briefing.