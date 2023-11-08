G-7 urges for “humanitarian pause” after Israel kills a Hamas weapon developer

Since Hamas’s terror attack on October 7 killing of 1400 people, including women and children, the group has fired over 9500 rockets into Israel. As a result of this attacked, 342 of the 7198 victims who were hurt in the incident are still in hospitals. Twenty-five Thai nationals, twenty-one Argentinians, eighteen Germans, ten Americans, seven French, seven Russians, four Hungarians, three Poles, three Portuguese, two British, two Filipinos, two Romanians, and two Tanzanians are among the 239 captives still held by the terror organization.

About 3,30,000 individuals have reportedly returned to Israel from overseas to participate in Operation Swords of Iron, which is targeting Hamas, according to the Israel Airports Authority. According to a military spokeswoman, 14,000 Hamas hideouts have been hit by the IDF.

Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen said the country will destroy Hamas.

“We will never forget and never forgive. We will destroy Hamas, a terrorist organisation worse than ISIS, and we will do everything in our power for the return of the hostages. I call on the international community to stand by our side in the fight against evil,” he said.

The G7 nations, meanwhile, have backed Israel’s right to self-defence and denounced Hamas. To hasten the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Palestinian people, they also demanded “humanitarian pauses.”

Sources say, foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Italy as well as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised that their countries “support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and release of hostages.”

Israel, meanwhile, claimed to have assassinated a senior Hamas weapons manufacturer. Additionally, the military declared that they had reached the center of Gaza.

Israel said Mahsein Abu Zina was killed in two attacks.

Over 10,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli airstrikes since October 7, according to the health service of Palestine.

Under the Gaza Strip, IDF combat engineers were dismantling Hamas’s tunnel network.

Israel has stated that it won’t stop firing until its hostages are freed. Meanwhile, Hamas declares that it will not give up on Israel until Gaza is attacked.