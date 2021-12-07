FS in Bangladesh ahead of President’s visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla left here today on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will also do the groundwork for President Ram Nath Kovind’s trip to the neighbouring country later this month.

He was received by his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen at the Dhaka Airport on his arrival.

During his visit, Shringla will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen apart from holding delegation-level talks with his counterpart. He will also meet Bangladesh Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The visit comes a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated the ‘Maitri Diwas’, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries

India’s relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its “Neighbourhood First Policy”.

Shringla’s visit will provide an opportunity to the two countries to review the wide-ranging cooperation between them. He will also discuss the details of President Kovind’s visit from 15-17 December.

Earlier on Monday, Shringla stated that both countries share a strong commitment to counter destabilising forces that aid terrorism and radicalisation in the world. He also said the ’Maitri Diwas’ marks the trust that people of both countries share with each other.