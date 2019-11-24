Tens of thousands of people took to streets of Paris and other French cities on Saturday to protest against domestic violence, after more than 130 women are believed to have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France this year.

In Paris, the march brought together 49,000 people, according to independent study cabinet Occurrence, and 1,00,000 according to organizer Nous Toutes, which also gave the figure of 1,50,000 protesters throughout France, the Efe news reported.

“This protest is the reflection of an unprecedented mobilization in society on the issue of sexual and sexist violence. We feel that the level of awareness and willingness to act are increasing dramatically in French society,” said Caroline De Haas, founder of the association, which called the march “historic”.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity after the end of the protest.

Taking to Twitter, Macron said, “I give my support to every woman who has experienced gender-based or sexual violence. Count on me to continue the mobilization of the government and the entire nation in this great cause”.

J’adresse mon soutien à chaque femme qui a vécu des violences sexistes ou sexuelles.

Comptez sur moi pour poursuivre la mobilisation du gouvernement et de la Nation entière dans cette grande cause.

Besoin de l’engagement de chacun(e) pour #NeRienLaisserPasser.#NousToutes — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 23, 2019

“In France, these things were not talked about before. I am realizing from the #MeToo movement that I have not talked so far about everything that could have happened to me,” said Véronique Grontier, a 65-year-old protestor.

Anne and Fanny, two 14-year-old students, came with their mothers, who said they were “proud” of having added their daughters to the feminist movement.

The demonstrations took place two days before the government is due to publish the results of an investigation into domestic violence.

The government is also set to announce a series of new measures aimed at protecting women, the Justice and Interior Ministers and the Secretary of State for Gender Equality said in a joint opinion piece in Le Parisien daily on Saturday.

The march, which covered the main avenues in Paris, also had the support of most national unions and leftist parties, with famous faces, such as actresses Léa Drucker and Julie Gayet, and Vincent Trintignant the brother of actress Marie Trintignant who was beaten to death by her partner in 2003.