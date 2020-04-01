France on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the count to 3,523.

There are now 22,757 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with 5,565 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update.

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus has risen to 41,072

The worst affected country by deaths is Italy, which registered its first fatality in late February, now has 12,428 deaths for 105,792 cases — 4,053 of which emerged Tuesday. The Italian authorities say 15,729 people have recovered.

The French death count includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people’s homes.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic and officials have repeatedly warned it will take time for the measures to bear fruit.

On Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said , “We call on countries to work with companies to increase production; to ensure the free movement of essential health products; and to ensure equitable distribution of those products, based on need”.

China, where the disease first emerged in December, registered 48 new cases over the past 24 hours for one death. To date, 76,052 people are considered to have recovered in China.