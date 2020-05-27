As the novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives across the world since it started last year in December, 28,530 people have lost their lives in France so far, while the numbers of patients in hospitals and in intensive care units continue to drop, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

A total of 18,195 patients have died in hospitals and a further 10,335 in nursing homes and other medico-social establishments.

On Tuesday, 16,264 people remained hospitalised, 534 fewer than on Monday, and 1,555 patients were treated in intensive care, 54 less than on Monday.

France has confirmed 145,555 coronavirus cases. A grand total of 100,841 people have been hospitalized, including 17,807 in intensive care, while 65,879 people have recovered.

France extended its nationwide lockdown for another month in a bid to halt the coronavirus pandemic, as other hard-hit countries considered easing their measures with hopes rising that death rates may soon plateau.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic and officials have repeatedly warned it will take time for the measures to bear fruit.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus deaths topped 350,000, with US fatalities approaching the 100,000 level.