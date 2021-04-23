French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that his country stands with India and is ready to provide support as India reels under deadly COVID-19 second wave.

“I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support,” Macron said.

Macron’s message for India was tweeted by French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain.

Meanwhile, France has imposed a 10-day quarantine for travellers arriving from India to prevent the Indian COVID-19 variant to spread through the country.

India recorded 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,62,63,695, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 24,28,616.

With 2,263 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 1,86,920, the highest single-day record. In the last 24 hours, 1,93,279 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,36,48,159.