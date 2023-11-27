Former White House physician says President Biden’s health ‘getting worse, putting US at risk’

The concerns regarding US President Joe Biden’s health continue to increase each passing day. A former White House doctor who served as physician for three former US President has raised the alarm about Biden’s health.

Texas Republican representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician said that he understands what it means to be the head of the state and the toll the job takes on one’s over-all health. In Biden’s case, he said, it deteriorating quickly.

“It’s just unbelievable how much he’s degenerated just during his time in office. We cannot afford to have this man in office for the remainder of this term and then [for] another four years after that. He’s already putting us at great risk right now,” he said.

Jackson said that America’s enemies don’t fear is anymore and things would have been different if “Donald Trump were there”

“[Look at] the wars that we’re getting drawn into. Things that wouldn’t happen if Donald Trump were there because our enemies don’t fear us anymore. They have no respect for us anymore and our adversaries don’t trust us anymore, and it’s because we don’t have the leadership in the White House that we need,” he explained.

“It’s because this man, even if he wanted to, he cannot provide that leadership. He is not physically and cognitively fit for office anymore, and somebody in his inner circle needs to step up to the plate and make him aware of this, and he needs to move on for the safety and security of this country.”