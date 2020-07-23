A fire broke out near the terminal of Belgium’s Liege Airport, according to the media report.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire, which broke out in the Wednesday morning, within an hour, the newspaper Sudpresse reported.

No planes were affected and the personnel was safe, but all flights would remain suspended until further notice, the newspaper added.

In 2018, Chinese multinational conglomerate Alibaba Group signed a memorandum of understanding with the Belgian federal government and the Walloon district government at Leige Airport.

Liege Airport is the largest in Belgium in terms of freight and one of the most important in Europe.

The World Health Organization chose the airport as a hub of distribution for medical supplies for Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agency)