FBM holds protests to mark ‘Balochistan Occupation Day’

Protests marked the ‘Balochistan Occupation Day’ in Germany and United Kingdom. The protesters who have been fighting for the liberation of Balochistan from Pakistan assembled in large numbers to mark the day.

Dr Shahzavar Baloch, Vice president of the Free Balochistan Movement and Muhammad Asif Baloch – a member of FBM said that 27 March was a day never to be forgotten as it keeps us reminding the Balochs of their lost independence.

In the speeches, the speakers demanded that Balochistan should be given its freedom back, “27 March reminds us of losing our freedom and makes us realize about our national obligations which we need to fulfil to regain our freedom.”

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) is strong in UK and Germany. It held protests in the United Kingdom and Germany to mark ‘Balochistan Occupation Day’ which is observed on March 27. Balochistan lost its independence on this day in 1948.

Several members of FBM and other Baloch and non-Baloch activists participated in the protests to stand with the Baloch freedom struggle and expressed their dislike for the forcible and illegal occupation of Balochistan.

The protesters held banners, placards inscribed with various slogans and demands. They raised the flag of Balochistan and gave leaflets to bypassers, many of whom stopped to enquire about the protest. They also expressed their support and solidarity with the Baloch people.

In Germany, The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest rally in Cologne. The rally commenced from the Koln Messe Deutz and marched through various streets before arriving at the main train station of Cologne.

Several speakers addressed the demonstration in various languages. The speakers included Muhammad Bakhsh, Mumtaz Baloch, Muhammad Faris Baloch, Abdul Wahid Baloch, Khudadad Baloch, Najeeb Baloch and Abdul Jaleel.

The speakers also recalled that on 27 March 1948, the Pakistani army attacked the independent Balochistan and occupied and annexed it.

The illegal occupation of Balochistan was followed by the looting of Balochistan’s natural resources like Gas, Gold, copper, Coal and numerous other minerals.

“The Baloch national struggle for freedom is not only an inspiration for other nations in the region but it has also gained recognition on an international level due to the sacrifices of the Baloch nation and consistent resistance to foreign invasion,” the speakers added.

The FBM activists expressed disappointment over the silence of Human Rights groups, the European Union, the United Nations, and Democratic and civilized nations on the gross human rights abuses in the occupied Balochistan at the hands of invading Iranian and Pakistan armies.

The Baloch protesters have urged the civilised world to show similar solidarity with Balochistan as they are showing with Ukraine and against the Russian invasion. “Pakistan and Iran have been involved in crimes that amount to ethnic cleansing and war crimes. Yet we see no international support, solidarity and outcry in support of the Baloch nation.”

THE FBM activists reminded one and all that in occupied Baloch, the foreign forces are committing atrocities and crimes against humanity. The Pakistani forces are bombing Baloch villages and cities, abducting Baloch men, women and children and plundering Balochistan’s natural resources.

“The crimes and atrocities of occupying forces will only end when the Baloch nation regains their independence and Baloch become a sovereign nation once again,” Dr Shahzavar said in his address.