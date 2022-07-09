Fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe: History of political assassinations and attempts in Japan

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, died on Friday (July 8) after he was shot at an election campaign rally in Nara in western Japan.

He is the first prime minister – sitting or former – to be fatally assassinated in post-war Japan. The Straits Times looks at Japan’s history of political assassinations and attempts.

Nov 4, 1921: Prime Minister Takashi Hara, known as Japan’s first “commoner” leader as he did not hail from the samurai class, died at the age of 65 after he was stabbed at Tokyo Station by a disillusioned railroad worker.

Nov 14, 1930: Prime Minister Osachi Hamaguchi, 61, was shot inside Tokyo Station by an ultra-nationalist who was enraged by the government’s conciliatory foreign policies. He died of his wounds nine months later.

May 15, 1932: In what is now known as the “May 15 Incident” in Japan, 11 young navy officers stormed the Prime Minister’s Office and fatally shot Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai, 76, in an attempt to launch a coup d’etat.

July 14, 1960: Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi – Mr Abe’s maternal grandfather – was stabbed six times in his left thigh and left bleeding profusely after he was attacked by a right-wing activist outside the Prime Minister’s Office. The then-64-year-old survived the attack. He died at the age of 90 in 1987.

Oct 12, 1960: Japan Socialist Party leader Inejiro Asanuma, 61, died after he was stabbed with a sword by a 17-year-old ultra-nationalist while he was speaking at a televised political debate in Hibiya in Tokyo.