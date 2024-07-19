Explosions shake Iraqi paramilitary forces’ ammo depot

A series of explosions have occurred at an ammunition depot of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces near the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

A statement by the paramilitary forces on Thursday said that the first explosion occurred at 7:00 p.m. local time at logistical support depots of the 42nd Hashd Shaabi Brigade in the Yusufiyah area, south of Baghdad, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said that the incident did not cause human casualties, stressing that a committee was formed to investigate the reasons behind the incident.

It added that rescue and medical teams and fire engines were at the scene.

An Interior Ministry source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the fire, which followed the first explosion, detonated a series of blasts and lasted for several hours until the civil defence team put it out.

He said it was not immediately clear what caused the explosions, whether due to an accident or an attack by unknown aircraft.