An explosion was reported near a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to an officials on Tuesday.

According to the local residents, the sounds of two blasts and gunfire came from inside the hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of PD13, TOLO News reported.

MP Mahdi Rasekh also confirmed that a number of doctors were trapped inside the hospital, and there were reports that security forces have arrived at the scene.

There was no casualties were reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This was the third consecutive day of blast rocking the Afghan capital.

On Monday, four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that left four civilians injured.

Terrorists have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday’s four consecutive explosions appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.

The explosions come as authorities are trying to impose a lockdown in the capital to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.