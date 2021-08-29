Explosion near Kabul airport; rocket-attack suspected

A blast has been reported near Kabul airport just after US President Joe Biden warned of such a possibility at Kabul as per military reports.

The blast was heard as the evacuation mission to fly out foreign citizens nears its end.

According to the BBC, images posted on social media showed black clouds of smoke billowing out from the source of the explosion. Further details were not available yet. The incident comes hours after US President warned that another attack in the airport area was highly likely. The explosion, as per sources, is likely from a rocket attack.

AFP reported that the latest blast heard in Kabul was a rocket that “initial information shows hit a house,” citing a security official. Speculations have surfaced suspecting ISIS for the rocket attack.

The Pentagon had claimed on Saturday that two “high profile targets” who were allegedly logistics experts for the jihadist group, were killed while another was wounded in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan.

The US military operation was carried out in response to the recent suicide bombing near the airport on Thursday which killed more than 60 Afghans and some members of US troops. More than 100 were wounded in the explosion. A faction of the ISIS, ISIS-K, had claimed responsibility for the attack.