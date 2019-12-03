Ex-US President Jimmy Carter was again admitted to the hospital for treatment of a urinary tract infection, according to Carter Center on Monday, the latest in a series of health issues for the 95-year-old Democrat.

Carter was hospitalized to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, this past weekend,” his center said in a statement.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.”

Last week, Carter was released from the hospital after undergoing successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by multiple falls.

In November, Carter was hospitalized for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain that caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

Carter, the 39th President of the United States serving between 1977 and 1981, “is resting comfortably”, with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, accompanying him, the statement added.

He only served a single term as President due to the impact of the crisis involving American hostages in Iran in 1979, but he has continued to influence the politics of the country from a progressive perspective.

In 2015, Carter’s health faltered and it was announced that he had four brain tumours, but after six months he said that he was cancer-free following radiotherapy and experimental medications.

Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, is notably active and is expected to participate in a house construction project for underprivileged people in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville, Tennessee.