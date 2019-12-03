Ex-Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharaff was admitted to hospitals in Dubai on Monday after he complained of “heart and blood pressure-related complications”, according to his party sources.

The 76-year-old former president, who is living in Dubai in self-exile, was admitted to the Dubai American Hospital on a stretcher, citing “emergency treatment requirement” which was later confirmed by sources in his All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) party, Dawn News reported.

“He has some serious health issues and lately had been complaining of some pain in the chest, and anxiety,” said the party’s spokesman.

“The doctors visited him at his place of stay and recommended immediate admission to avoid any further complications. The former president has undergone a few tests which will help determine the state of his health,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Amjad, Musharraf’s close aide and the ex-chairperson of the APML, said that the former president was rapidly becoming weaker due to an unknown disease, which is why he was unable to return to Pakistan to face the treason case, Geo News reported.

In May this year, Musharraf’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Dubai.

In November, a special court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in a high treason case involving Musharraf.

In October, the Islamabad High Court had dismissed a petition that sought deletion of terrorism charges against former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and transfer of the judges, detention case from the Anti- Terrorism Court (ATS) to the sessions court.

The former President has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges and subsequent transfer of his case from the ATC to the sessions court on the ground that initially the FIR was registered under the Pakistan Penal Code against him in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

Earlier, a special court while accepting Musharraf’s request to postpone the hearing of the high treason case against him adjourned the hearing till June 12. During the hearing, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar informed the court that his client is unable to walk and he also could not speak well.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case and the Red Mosque cleric killing the case.

(With inputs from PTI )