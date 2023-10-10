Elon Musk Slams Khamenei’s Hamas Support

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has criticized Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for his support of the Hamas terrorist group’s attack on Israel. Khamenei had tweeted a video showing people fleeing rocket strikes and gunmen near the Gaza Strip, along with a message expressing hope for the eradication of Israel.

Musk condemned Khamenei’s position, stating that it is not just about supporting Palestinians but also about the complete eradication of Israel. The tweet from Khamenei, though accessible, has faced censorship on the social media platform for violating its rules.

In the tweet, Khamenei wrote, “God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm.” Despite the violation, X decided to keep the post accessible, citing that it might be in the public’s interest.

Khamenei’s top military adviser affirmed Tehran’s support for Hamas’ attacks against Israel on Saturday. He pledged continued backing for the Islamist fighters until Palestine and Jerusalem achieve liberation.

Iran’s leadership has been vocally critical of a proposed deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, supported by the United States. Khamenei, on October 3, warned that countries seeking to normalize relations with Israel were taking a significant risk. He asserted, “The position of the Islamic Republic is that countries that make the gamble of normalization with Israel will lose. They are betting on a losing horse.”

The situation reflects growing tensions in the region, with differing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and efforts to normalize relations between Israel and its neighbors. Elon Musk and his comments highlight the controversy surrounding Khamenei’s stance on Hamas.