Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his girlfriend singer Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday evening. They have been dating since 2018.

According to the reports, Musk shared the good news on Twitter while replying to a tweet. In his first tweet Musk wrote, “A few hours away.”

A few hours away! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2020



“Mom and baby all good,” Musk announced on Twitter a few hour later. He did not reveal any further details about the child.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Claire Boucher (the real name of the singer) had in January announced about her pregnancy on social media with a topless picture of hers and an unborn child’s graphic placed on her stomach in an Instagram post. Amid speculations among viewers Instagram reportedly removed her post for violation of its nudity policy. Grimes later on confirmed about her pregnancy.

Earlier, on Friday, Musk known for his outspokenness, again stirred the controversy by tweeting that “Tesla stock price is too high imo (in my opinion)”.

Tesla’s market valuation was worth around $141 billion before the first tweet and it nosedived to nearly $127 billion.

One user replied to Musk: “Are you doing it because you need the cash or is this to protest the world burning down?”

Musk replied: “Don’t need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weighs you down”.

Musk is supposed to seek pre-approval if his tweets include anything regarding the company’s securities, including his acquisition or disposition of shares, nonpublic legal or regulatory findings or decisions.

Elon Musk may lose his job as Tesla CEO as the car makers Board as well as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must have taken into account his bizarre tweet that left Tesla’s market value go down by $14 billion in hours.