Egyptian, Canadian FMs discuss efforts to facilitate Gaza ceasefire

Arab Silence
If there is one ‘bloc’ that the Israel-Palestine war has completely discredited, internally and externally, it is the Arab Sheikhdoms and their overentitled and inefficacious monarchies.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly have discussed efforts to facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza.
During a phone conversation on Tuesday, the two ministers exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Abdelatty reviewed Egypt’s efforts to contain the ongoing escalation in the region and to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.
The two diplomats stressed the need for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and urged the international community to help achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and to prevent the conflict from expanding, the statement said.
Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators have been engaged in talks to broker a ceasefire in Gaza in recent days, with the latest round of talks taking place in Doha last week.
