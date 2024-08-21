Logo

Logo

# World

Egyptian, Canadian FMs discuss efforts to facilitate Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly have discussed efforts to facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza.

IANS | New Delhi | August 21, 2024 11:38 am

Egyptian, Canadian FMs discuss efforts to facilitate Gaza ceasefire

PHOTO: ANI

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly have discussed efforts to facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza.

During a phone conversation on Tuesday, the two ministers exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty reviewed Egypt’s efforts to contain the ongoing escalation in the region and to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

The two diplomats stressed the need for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and urged the international community to help achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and to prevent the conflict from expanding, the statement said.

Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators have been engaged in talks to broker a ceasefire in Gaza in recent days, with the latest round of talks taking place in Doha last week.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Arab Silence

If there is one ‘bloc’ that the Israel-Palestine war has completely discredited, internally and externally, it is the Arab Sheikhdoms and their overentitled and inefficacious monarchies.

# Opinion

Breaking the Cycle

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has reached another critical juncture, with recent airstrikes in Gaza resulting in the loss of civilian lives, including children.