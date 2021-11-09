Egypt, Israel amend security agreement, allow more troops along borders

The militaries of Egypt and Israel have agreed to amend security agreements and the latter has consented to increase Egyptian army presence in the Rafah area on the Jewish state’s southern border.

In a statement on Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it has signed an amendment to the Camp David Accords together with the Egyptian military, allowing for a strengthening of forces there, reports Xinhua news agency.

The amendment was approved by the Israeli State Security Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The precise number of Egyptian forces to be added was not disclosed in the statement.

Rafah houses the crossing between Egypt and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Both Israel and Egypt maintain a strict blockade on the territory.

Also in a statement, the Egyptian army said the development “comes within the framework of an international agreement to enhance the pillars of security in accordance with developments and changes”.

It also in light of Egyptian efforts to preserve the Egyptian national security and the continuation of the efforts of the armed forces in controlling and securing the borders in the northeastern direction, it added.

The Camp David Accords were signed by then Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on September 17, 1978.

These agreements led to the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1979.

It was the first peace treaty Israel signed with an Arab nation.

In recent months, security cooperation between Israel and Egypt has become increasingly public.

Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel met Bennett in Israel and is expected to visit again in the coming weeks, according to Israeli media.

Egypt frequently plays a mediating role between Israel and Hamas.

In May, after an 11-day war between the two, Egypt helped broker an unofficial ceasefire.