“Economic corridor vision from India, Middle East, Europe can now become reality”: Biden on ceasefire

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that his vision of an economic corridor connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe–a vision first presented at the G-20 summit in Delhi in September 2023–can now become a reality following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal.

While delivering remarks on reaching a ceasefire and hostage deal, Biden said, “At G-20 in Delhi in September 2023, I rallied key countries behind a vision of an economic corridor from India across the Middle East to Europe. That vision can now become a reality.”

Biden further acknowledged that while the ceasefire deal was developed under his administration, its implementation will largely fall to the next administration, which will be under President-elect Donald Trump. “This deal was developed and negotiated under my administration, but its terms will be implemented for the most part by the next administration. In these past few days, we’ve been speaking as one team,” Biden said.

He also praised the teamwork and efforts of American diplomats, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden added, “Many peacemakers helped make this deal happen, including an extraordinary team of American diplomats who have worked nonstop for months to get this done. Secretary Blinken led the effort, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Vice President worked relentlessly as we work to deliver this deal… This has been a time of real turmoil in the Middle East.”

Biden also highlighted the emerging opportunities for peace and stability in the Middle East, including the potential for a future free from the influence of Hezbollah and Assad.

The US President added, “As I prepare to leave office, our friends are strong, our enemies are weak, and there are genuine opportunities for a new future. In Lebanon, there’s an opportunity for a future free from the grip of Hezbollah; in Syria, a future free from the tyranny of Assad; and for the Palestinian people, a credible, credible pathway to a state of their own; and for the region, a future of normalisation and integration of Israel and all its Arab neighbours, including Saudi Arabia. There are risks as well, including ISIS and Iran, even in a badly weakened state, but, we’re handing off then to the next team, a real opportunity for a better future for the Middle East. I hope they will take it.”

Notably, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages seized during the October 7, 2023, attacks, while Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return.

Israel began its military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.