US President Donald Trump wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “speedy recovery” on Friday after the British leader announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the White House.

“The president thanked the prime minister for his close friendship and wished him a speedy recovery,” the statement further added.

PM Johnson took to Twitter and said, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus”.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”, he further posted.

Meanwhile, some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Prince Charles had joined the bandwagon of high-profile cases of Coronavirus, as he tested positive for COVID-19 infection and is under self-isolation at home in Scotland with “mild symptoms”.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson agreed to collaborate closely, along with the G7, the G20, and other international partners, to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the global economy.”

The leaders voiced optimism that the United States and Britain would emerge “stronger than ever,” the White House added.

