US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation on Friday, discussing the global response to coronavirus.

According to the Downing Street, the two men spoke about the “ongoing international co-operation to develop a vaccine”, the BBC reported.

Vaccines trials have already begun across the world, including in the US and UK.

A Number 10 spokesman said that both the leaders have also discussed the next G7 summit scheduled to be held in Washington next month,stressing the “importance of leaders meeting in the US in person if possible”.

Currently, the US has 1,745,930 confirmed cases and 102,808 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.

On Thursday, at a Downing Street daily briefing, PM Johnson said that from June 1, nurseries and schools will reopen, first to Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

A fortnight later on June 15, secondary schools will begin to provide face-to-face contact time for Years 10 and 12, Johnson further added

Earlier this week, a White House spokeswoman said the US planned to hold the summit as planned “towards the end of June”.

The two men also discussed “progress on reopening” their respective countries amid continued lockdowns, the White House further added.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,243 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 6 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 365,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.