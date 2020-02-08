US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union address this week, saying she broke the law as the document was official.

On Wednesday, President Trump was acquitted by the ruling Republican Party-controlled Senate on the two impeachment charges – abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.

On Tuesday, Pelosi publicly tore up her copy of Trump’s annual State of the Union address, signalling the worsening relationship between the House Speaker and the US President.

While speaking to the media, Trump said, “Well, I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed, it’s illegal what she did. She broke the law.

But I haven’t been asked the question other than a lot of people that viewed it, they couldn’t believe that she did it. I thought it was terrible. I thought it was very disrespectful to the chamber, to the country, the US president added

Trump also slammed the Democrats, saying they were not constructive people.

“Well, I think there’s a lot of evil on that side. They’ve gone crazy, they’ve gone totally crazy. It’s too bad. I’ve got tremendous amounts of stuff, more than anybody’s gotten done in three years by far. But they’re not constructive people,” he said.

On Friday, Pelosi has defended her decision to tear up a copy of Donald Trump State of the Union address, saying her actions were justified.

Earlier on Wednesday, she denounced the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying he remains “an ongoing threat to American democracy.”