US former first lady Michelle Obama has slammed Donald Trump as an incompetent president who displays an “utter lack of empathy”.

Addressing the opening night of the US Democratic convention on Monday, the wife of former president Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration, “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy”.

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country”, she further added.

On Friday, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden leveled fierce criticism at Trump, with his campaign saying the president has resorted to “abhorrent” lies about Senator Kamala Harris’s eligibility to be vice president.

During her speech along side Biden on Thursday, Harris said the case of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence is open and she has worked every day to hold the officials accountable to the American people.

Last week, in a brazen attack on the vice president nominee, Trump called Kamala Harris the “most horrible” member of the US Senate and said he was “surprised” Joe Biden had picked her as his running mate.

The president grudgingly acknowledged late in his 2016 presidential campaign that Obama was American-born.

Since then, Trump has faced accusations of racism, and has embraced other conspiracies.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.