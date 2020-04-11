US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed efforts to combat COVID-19 and ensure global energy market stability during a phone conversation, according to the White House on Friday

White House said in a statement, “President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets. The two leaders also covered critical bilateral and global issues”.

The recent telephonic conversation was the second consecutive conversation between Trump and his Russian counterpart.

The number of US deaths is now the second highest in the world. Over 1,900 new deaths have been reported three days in a row, according a Reuters tally.

US cases topped 472,000 on Friday and have been rising by 30,000 to 35,000 cases a day as testing becomes more available.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, reached on Thursday a tentative agreement to cut production to stop a market free-fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the month, Moscow authorities urged elderly residents to stay away from crowded areas, like restaurants, cafes and shopping centres.

Earlier, Putin had said that the situation in Russia is “generally under control”, and the Government promised to ramp up testing numbers.

He also said outbreaks of infection had been controlled as Russia had closed its borders to tourists and foreigners.

Russian authorities also revealed plans to speed-build a second 500-bed hospital to treat victims of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, globally, there have been over 1.5 million confirmed cases, with the death rate fast approaching 100,000.