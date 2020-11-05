Even as Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the White House, US President Donald Trump has filed a complaint petition in the Court of Claims in Michigan State.

The complaint petition seeks a mandate from the court to Secretary Jocelyn Benson to “order all counting and processing of absentee votes cease immediately”.

The prayer of relief moved by Michigan citizens has asked the Court to order a “speedy hearing” of this action and “advance it on the calendar”.

“Mandate that Secretary Benson order all counting and processing of absentee votes cease immediately until an election inspector for each party is present at each absent voter counting board and until video is made available to challengers of each ballot box,” the prayer said.

“Plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief requiring Secretary Benson to direct the election authorities comply with Michigan law mandating election inspectors from each party and allowing challengers access to video of ballot boxes before counting of relevant votes takes place”, it said.

Donald J Trump and Eric Ostergren, a registered voter of Roscommon County, Michigan are the plaintiffs.

Democrat Biden has secured victories in Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing margin with Republican Trump. With the final call going down to a cliffhanger as only a few states up for grabs, Trump has moved the court in key swing states even though it is not clear if any of his campaign’s legal strategy would turn the tide in his favour as Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states have left him at 264.

Earlier, The Washington Post had reported, “As Joe Biden amassed small but stable leads in critical states that edged him closer on Wednesday to winning the presidency, President Trump and Republicans threatened legal challenges as they sought to shift the battle for the White House from the ballot box to the courts.”

