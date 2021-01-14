US President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time indicting President a week before he leaves office for inciting a riot.

Unlike Trump’s first impeachment, which proceeded with almost no GOP support, Wednesday’s effort attracted 10 Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 party leader in the House. The Senate now appears likely to hold a trial after Trump’s departure, an unprecedented scenario that could end with lawmakers barring him from holding the presidency again, reported The Washington Post.

As per the report, the final vote was 232-197.

The impeachment was laid against Trump for inciting “revolt” in a speech to his followers on January 7 following which a mob stormed the Capitol, leading to the death of the five.

The US Vice President Mike Pence had, on Tuesday evening, rejected the move by The Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove Trump.

The House is still dominated by the Republicans and the action is likely to trigger a trial in the Senate, although it was unclear whether enough time or political appetite is still there expel Trump.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The House has passed a resolution formally calling on Pence to act with the final vote being 223-205 in the favour.

Meanwhile, in what could be a further indicator of Trump losing his iron grip on his party, at least four Republicans, including a member of the House leadership, said they would vote for his second impeachment – a prospect no president before Trump has faced.

Last Wednesday, violence had broken out at the White House after the supporters of President Donald Trump entered the building in anger over his election defeat.

The protesters, who were reportedly the supporters of Donald Trump, swarmed the US Capitol putting it on lockdown as Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the president’s demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.