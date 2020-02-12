US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the administration’s third state dinner in April, for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, according to the White House.

Press secretary, Stephanie Grisham said that the fancy, black-tie dinner a diplomatic tool often reserved for America’s staunchest allies — is part of a state visit scheduled for April 21 to celebrate close ties between the two countries.

“The visit will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s global challenges,” Grisham said in a statement.

It’s the second time the Spanish royals will visit the White House. The couple stopped by in June of 2018 during an extended visit to America, which was to mark the 300th anniversaries of the founding of New Orleans and San Antonio – two American cities with historical ties to Spain.

The Trumps have hosted two other state dinners in their first three years in the White House: one for the president of France in April 2018 and one for the Australian prime minister in September of last year.

Gonzlez Laya has said she plans to visit the US in February. A pre-Iraq war meeting in 2003 in the Azores between President George W Bush, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Spanish Prime Minister Jos Mara Aznar represented a new peak for Spain’s standing with the US But the subsequent decision by Aznars successor, Jos Luis Rodrguez Zapatero, to pull Spanish troops out of Iraq after he took office in 2004 soured ties considerably.

Barack Obama’s arrival at the White House saw relations improve, and he and Zapatero were seen as good friends.

The relationship has held steady with Trump first hosting former premier Mariano Rajoy in 2017, although Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Snchez has yet to make or receive a visit.

